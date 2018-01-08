Woman critically wounded by bullets fired through window into Vernon home

RCMP serious crime investigators in Vernon are trying to track down whoever shot a woman over the weekend.

It happened at a run-down four-plex at 3709 24th Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Neighbours report hearing two gunshots.

The bullets were fired from the outside through a window into one of the units.

“There were cops out there with guns,” said one neighbour. “Somebody had a bad day, went a little crazy.”

Police say the neighbourhood is well-known to them for criminal activity.

“It’s an area that we frequent. I wouldn’t say it’s unsafe, it’s just an area that right now seems to be more on the radar than others,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

Investigators believe the shooting was targetted and the public is not at risk. They’re not saying if they have any suspects or a motive.

The 49-year-old victim remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.