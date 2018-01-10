Rick Zamperin: Don’t believe the noise in New England

The noise being made about the demise of the New England Patriots, is just that, noise.

As the defending Super Bowl champions prepare to host the Tennessee Titans in the NFL’s Divisional Round playoffs this weekend, the chatter surrounding the future of head coach Bill Belichick grows louder.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Why did the Patriots get blown out in Week 1? Blame their turf

There have been reported tensions in New England between Belichick, star quarterback Tom Brady and team owner Robert Kraft.

Each of them has denied that any tensions exist.

Those so-called tensions came to a boil after the Patriots traded QB Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco and he promptly led the 49ers to five straight wins to close out the season.

READ MORE: Drone pilot drops political fliers over NFL games sparking security concerns

There are reports that Belichick is looking to move on to New York to head up the Giants.

But when asked Monday if he will be coaching the Patriots in 2018, he replied, “Absolutely.”

And I believe him, 100 per cent.

READ MORE: NFL national anthem policy not changing, Donald Trump reiterates his ‘stand’ demand

Why would Belichick want to leave the premiere organization in the NFL for the Giants?

I understand that Belichick has a history with the team, and I know that Brady can’t play forever, but rebuilding the G-Men will take a lot longer than adjusting to life without Tom Terrific.

The noise has been fun to listen to, but as usual, it won’t amount to much else.