January 10, 2018

Rick Zamperin: Don’t believe the noise in New England

Rick Zamprin

There are reports out of New England that suggest head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft are not seeing eye to eye.

The noise being made about the demise of the New England Patriots, is just that, noise.

As the defending Super Bowl champions prepare to host the Tennessee Titans in the NFL’s Divisional Round playoffs this weekend, the chatter surrounding the future of head coach Bill Belichick grows louder.

There have been reported tensions in New England between Belichick, star quarterback Tom Brady and team owner Robert Kraft.

Each of them has denied that any tensions exist.

Those so-called tensions came to a boil after the Patriots traded QB Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco and he promptly led the 49ers to five straight wins to close out the season.

There are reports that Belichick is looking to move on to New York to head up the Giants.

But when asked Monday if he will be coaching the Patriots in 2018, he replied, “Absolutely.”

And I believe him, 100 per cent.

Why would Belichick want to leave the premiere organization in the NFL for the Giants?

I understand that Belichick has a history with the team, and I know that Brady can’t play forever, but rebuilding the G-Men will take a lot longer than adjusting to life without Tom Terrific.

The noise has been fun to listen to, but as usual, it won’t amount to much else.

