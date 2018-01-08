Badger
Fatal fire investigated in southeastern Manitoba

RCMP said a fire over the weekend has killed one person in the small community of Badger.

A fire over the weekend has killed one person in the small community of Badger.

Sprague RCMP said emergency crews were called out to a house fire on Pine Avenue around 6 a.m. Saturday.

A body was discovered inside. Police are still trying to confirm the person’s identity and the cause of the fire.

The home was destroyed.

Badger is in the southeastern corner of Manitoba, around 20 kilometres from the United States border.

