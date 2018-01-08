Crime
January 8, 2018
Updated: January 8, 2018 4:38 pm

Quebec man identified as victim in suspicious death investigation in Grafton, Ont.

OPP are investigating after a body was found near a car parked in Grafton early Friday morning.

A man from Quebec City has been identified as the victim in an OPP investigation into a suspicious death in Grafton.

On Friday, Northumberland OPP responded to a report of a deceased man in the area of Lyle Street and Highway 401.

The discovery prompted an investigation by the Northumberland OPP Crime Unit, which is investigating the circumstances of the death.

A grey Toyota Corolla was found at the scene where a man’s body was found in Grafton on Jan. 5.

Northumberand OPP

On Monday, OPP identified the victim as Stephane Valliancourt, 39, of Quebec City. His grey 2006 Toyota Corolla car with licence place #N64LBC was also found at the scene.

“Investigators advise that there is no public safety concern at this time,” stated Const. Steven Bates.

OPP continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information or who observed the vehicle on or about Jan. 3-5 is asked to call OPP in Cobourg at 905-372-5421 or toll free 1-888-310-1122.

