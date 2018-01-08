Corey Tochor challenging Brad Trost for Saskatoon University nomination

Saskatoon Eastview MLA Corey Tochor is looking to enter federal politics.

The former Speaker of the Saskatchewan legislature announced Monday he is seeking the nomination for the riding of Saskatoon University.

Tochor stepped down as Speaker on Jan. 5, stating that he had some decisions to make regarding his future.

He announced his decision on Monday.

“The people in Saskatoon-University have said they are ready for a fresh start,” Tochor said in a statement.

“Resigning that position (Speaker) is not a decision that I made lightly, but after meeting with and hearing concerns of people in the riding and our city about the current Liberal government, I decided that seeking the federal nomination is something I want to work for.”

Tochor, who was first elected in 2011, will continue to represent the riding for the Saskatchewan Party while seeking the nomination.

He is the second person to announce they are challenging Conservative incumbent Brad Trost for the nomination.

Businessman Brad Redekopp confirmed on Jan. 3 that he has filed the necessary paperwork to challenge Trost for the nomination.

Redekopp said he is entering the race to bring Conservatives together with a “new, collaborative approach.”

Trost was first elected in 2004 in the riding of Saskatoon Humboldt and was re-elected in 2006, 2008 and 2011.

He won the new Saskatoon University riding in 2015 with 41.5 per cent of the vote over second-place challenger Claire Card of the NDP.

Trost ran for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada in 2016, coming in fourth.

A nomination meeting date for the riding has not been set.