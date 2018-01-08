The Picton Junior C Pirates look forward to the playoffs

With the playoffs fast approaching, the Picton Pirates look forward to pulling off an upset.

The Pirates are gearing up for the postseason. The Prince Edward County Buccaneers are currently in third-place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s (PJHL) Tod Division standings, just three points behind the second-place Port Hope Panthers.

The PJHL is a C-level league.

Last night in Gananoque, the Pirates pounded the Islanders 9-1. Devin Morrison and Nick Hoey led the way with two goals apiece.

A big reason for the team’s success is first-year coach Tyler Green and overage forward Jordan Cannons. He is the Pirates’ leading scorer with 32 goals and 52 points.

“It comes with experience,” says the 21-year old sniper from Stirling. “I’ve been playing in this league for five years now and it helps to have talented linemates. It’s easy to put the puck in the net when you’re getting backdoor passes two or three times a game.”

The Pirates have a lot of young talent and Green is asking Cannons to be a leader both on and off the ice.

Cannons relishes the opportunity. “I think mostly he wants to take this team to a championship, if not this year, then down the road. I’ve played in this league for a while now so I’m hoping to teach some of these young kids to become good players down the road and hopefully bring some success to the organization in the future.”

Picton appears likely to play Port Hope in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams are well behind the division-leading Napanee Raiders with a few games remaining in the regular season. What hasn’t been determined is which team will get home ice advantage in the best-of-seven series. The post-season is scheduled to begin in early February.

The Pirates are back in action on Thursday night at the Prince Edward County Arena against Napanee. Game time is 7:30 p.m.