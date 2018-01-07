Christmas tree cursbside pickup underway in Montreal

While many Montrealers are back at work already, for others the holidays only come to end — at least symbolically — when the Christmas tree comes down. But then there’s the question of how to dispose of the tree?

As in previous years, the City of Montreal is offering curbside pickup for discarded trees. Trees must be stripped of decorations and placed on the curb before 7 a.m. the day of collection.

Officials ask that trees do not impede sidewalks or snow removal work. Furthermore, trees should not be wrapped in plastic, nor should be they be planted into the snow as to differentiate between healthy trees and those requiring disposal.

Pick-up times and dates vary by borough:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Wednesdays on Jan. 10 and 17

Anjou: Wednesdays on Jan. 3 and 10

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: Wednesdays on Jan. 10 and 17

Lachine: Wednesdays on Jan. 3, 10, 17 and 24

LaSalle: Wednesdays on Jan. 10 and 17

Le Plateau-Mont-Royal: Wednesdays on Jan. 10, 17 and 24

Le Sud-Ouest: Fridays on Jan. 5 and 12

L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Wednesdays on Jan. 3 and 10

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Wednesdays on Jan. 3, 10 and 17

Montréal-Nord: Wednesdays on Jan. 3 and 10

Outremont: Monday, Jan. 8

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Wednesdays on Jan. 3 and 10

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Wednesdays on Jan. 10, 17 and 24

Saint-Laurent: According to the organic waste collection schedule, the weeks of Jan. 15 and 29 and the week of Feb.12

Saint-Léonard: Mondays on Jan. 8 and 15

Verdun: Wednesdays on Jan. 3 and 10

Ville-Marie: Wednesdays on Jan. 3, 10 and 17

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Wednesdays on Jan. 3, 10 and 17

Residents can also drop off their trees at any of the city’s seven eco-centres.

The city says that every year, more than 25,000 trees avoid the landfill and are turned into wood chips to be used for energy recovery.