January 5, 2018 5:53 pm

Talk to the Experts: Sunday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7

By Digital Content Coordinator  770 CHQR
Saturday, Jan. 6

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com

MacMillan Estate Planning

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning.  Learn how to maximize wealth, and minimize tax.  For more information about their services, visit  macmillanestate.com

Sunday, Jan. 7

Heart Fit

The experts at Heart Fit will help you better understand your cardiovascular disease risk and provide tips on how you can prevent and potentially even reverse heart disease. For more information about their services, visit heartfit.ca/why-heart-fit-clinic/

Talk to the Experts

