Sears in Peterborough closes for good in nine days

There are only nine days left until the Sears at Lansdowne Place in Peterborough closes its doors for good.

After 65 years in business, the store will close up on Sunday, Jan. 14. Employees of the Peterborough location tell us that they can’t comment on what will be happening to the space, once the business officially closes.

READ MORE: Sears closing after 65 years in Canada; court grants complete b

Ken Wong, who is a faculty member from Queen’s University in the marketing and strategy department says while Sears was one of the first e-commerce firms in the country, it made a lot of mistakes.

“It’s product lines, largely lost relevance to the Canadian consumer. So if I were to say to you, ‘Under what circumstance, what causes you to go to Sears?’ You’d be hard pressed to come up with a reason wouldn’t you? If by contrast, if I said, ‘Why would you go to Lululemon?’ you might say to buy yoga pants, or something of that ill,” said Wong.

The final stages of a liquidation sale are underway and once again, sales will continue at the Lansdowne Place location until Sunday, Jan. 14.