January 5, 2018 5:05 pm

Travel advisories for Okanagan and area highways

Travel advisories have been issued for many Okanagan and area highways but this time they involve freezing rain.

Travelers are being advised to exercise caution, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and consider alternate travel plans.

Routes that are being impacted include:

  • Highway 97 between the south and north Okanagan
  • Highway 5 (Coquihalla)
  • Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector)
  • Highway 6 between Vernon and Lumby
  • Highway 3 between Hope and Castlegar
  • Highway 3A between Highway 97 and Keremeos
  • Highway 33 from Kelowna to McCulloch Road

Click here for the latest highway information.

 

 

 

 

