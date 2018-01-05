Calgary Restaurant Dime Bag Cocktail
January 5, 2018 2:37 pm
Updated: January 5, 2018 2:48 pm

Calgary restaurant apologizes after advertising cocktail served with ‘dime bag’ garnish

By Reporter  Global News

A short video posted on Cleaver restaurant's Instagram account, which has since been removed, appeared to show a woman removing a small ziplock bag of white powder attached to the rim of her cocktail glass and shaking it.

Courtesy: Metro Calgary
A Calgary restaurant is apologizing after posting an Instagram video promoting a cocktail served with a ‘dime bag’ garnish drew criticism online.

The video, now taken down, was posted to Cleaver Calgary’s Instagram page on Jan. 2 and showed a server holding a small ziplock bag of white powder. The restaurant confirmed to Global News the white substance was icing sugar.

The video was posted to promote the grand opening of Gringo St. Calgary, Cleaver’s new sister restaurant scheduled to open Friday, Jan. 5.

In a statement, the restaurant said it does not condone the use of illegal drugs.

“We absolutely do not condone or encourage the use of illegal substances of any kind and had incorrectly presumed that our blatant imitation and mockery of such use would have been understood and received in an amusing way,” Alex Rivera said in the statement.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense we may have caused and have removed all imagery depicting content of a sensitive nature.”

More to come.

