Free curling coming to downtown London

The outdoor skating rink at London’s downtown Victoria Park is getting a bit of a face lift this weekend.

Crews of about 10 will work overnight Friday to transform the ice surface into a curling rink.

Peter Inch, the general manager of Roy Inch and Sons Service Expert and board member of Curling Canada, is behind the event. He says it gives a chance for new Canadians and Canadians who never played the game, a free opportunity to give it a try.

“Wear your boots down, and have a pair of running shoes to put on,” said Inch.

“You do need to have a helmet, whether it’s a bike helmet, a hockey helmet, or a skateboarding helmet, any kind of helmet just for safety in case you slip and fall.”

READ MORE: Christmas tree pickup begins next week

Inch says another reason behind Saturday’s event, is to build interest ahead of the World Financial Group Continental Cup of Curling, which runs from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14 at the Western Fair Sports Centre.

“All the teams except two will be going to the Olympics, it’s an opportunity for Londoners to see these Olympic calibre curlers from all over the world.”

Inch says the tournament is a bit like the Ryder Cup format, where Team North America will square off against Team World.

He’s confident that the team that eventually wins the gold medal in Pyeongchang, will likely be competing in London this month.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber museum exhibit to open in Stratford

There was previously an outdoor rink at Covent Garden Market in 2006 during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but this is the first time Londoners will be able to participate.

“It will be something to experience, that will give people a lot of fun and will definitely be something to remember,” said Inch.

Public skating will run until about 10 p.m. Friday and resume on Sunday.

The free curling will be offered from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday before the ice surface returns to normal for public skating to resume Sunday.