Smoking transport forced to stop on Hwy 33 in Kelowna

A westbound tandem transport trailer’s tires began smoking as it rolled into Kelowna’s Rutland town centre on Highway 33 Thursday night.

The driver stopped and used a fire extinguisher after calling 911, according to RCMP.

Fire crews arrived and put water on the smoldering area as a precaution.

The trailer’s rear brakes may have seized up, producing smoke, police said.

Highway 33 was shutdown in the westbound lanes until about 10 p.m.

RCMP remained at the scene with the semi until a tow truck could remove the vehicle from the right hand lane near the intersection of Asher Road.