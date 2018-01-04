Fire investigators looking into cause of blaze at vacant Moncton home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a vacant home in Moncton on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the blaze just before midnight in the 100-block of Elmwood Drive.

Moncton Fire Platoon Chief Paul Bruens says firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the first floor.

“Firefighters did an excellent job of containing the fire to the first floor and preventing it from spreading to the second,” he said.

Bruens says crews were on scene for an hour and a half and while there was no concern the fire would spread to nearby homes, there was concern it might affect overhead power lines.

Bruens adds the home was abandoned and set to be demolished prior to the fire.

