Local anchor Norman James and CTV part ways

Longtime local television anchor Norman James is no longer with CTV London.

The private broadcaster wouldn’t say why James and the company parted ways. In an email, Bell Media spokesperson Renee Dupuis-Macht told 980 CFPL the anchor is no longer with the company.

“I can confirm Norman James is no longer with CTV,” Dupuis-Macht wrote.

Dupuis-Macht wouldn’t offer any other comments on the matter.

Attempts to reach Steve Young, director of news and information programming at BellMedia London, have been unsuccessful.

CTV is owned by BellMedia.

James is a graduate of the broadcast journalism program at Conestoga College. According to his LinkedIn page, James has been with the station since he moved to London in 2002 after stops in Kitchener and Hamilton.