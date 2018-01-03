B.C. homeowner grant threshold raised by $50K following assessment values

The provincial government will be raising the threshold for the homeowner grant by $50,000 following the release of the annual property assessments.

The figures, collected by B.C. Assessment, reflect home values as of July 2017, but since many properties saw an assessment increase, the government is now changing who can qualify for the grant.

The change means that anyone with a property assessed at $1.65-million or less can qualify for the basic homeowner grant of $570 if it’s the owner’s principal residence.

The break on property taxes increases to $845 if the homeowner is 65 or older, or has a disability.

The province says the threshold increase – up from $1.6-million last year – will make sure the same number of homes qualify for the grant.

At the beginning of 2017, the then B.C. Liberal government increased the threshold from $1.2 to $1.6-million following a jump in assessment values.

The new government has hinted more measures to tackle housing affordability are expected in February’s provincial budget.