Cold snap prompts Lethbridge outreach organization to ask for more winter clothes

Many of Lethbridge’s homeless people turned to the Streets Alive Mission for the three days it was open over the holidays while temperatures were dangerously cold, nearly cleaning out its already low supply of winter clothing.

As of Tuesday, Streets Alive said it didn’t have a pair of gloves on its shelves.

Ken Kissick, the mission’s founder, said gloves have been hard to come by all season and they fly off the shelves as fast as they come in.

Before Christmas, a group donated 30 brand new pairs, and they were gone that same morning, he said.

Kissick said winter jackets, boots and underwear are also in high demand. People are asked to donate what they can.

“All of us probably have three or four pieces of outerwear we don’t need and never use,” he said.

With temperatures expected to be mild for the rest of the week, Kissick said people who received items during the cold snap last week will likely need to replace them by the next time temperatures drop again.

“Street population has no closet, we’re it,” Kissick said. ”

When the weather gets warm they got no place to put that heavy coat, they just kind of lose it… then when it gets cold they got no closet to find one in, they come back here looking for warmer.”

Streets Alive said it sees about 60 to 80 people per day and it’s hoping to replenish its stock in time for the cooler weather expected next week.