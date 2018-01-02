Man shoots his way out of vehicle after trying to steal it in west Edmonton: police

Police are asking the public to help them find a long-barrelled gun in connection with an attempted vehicle robbery in west Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

According to police, someone reported that a man broke into a vehicle in the area of 96 Avenue and 180 Street in the community of La Perle at about 12:15 a.m. Once the suspect got in the vehicle, the owner – who spotted the suspect in it – locked the suspect inside using a remote control.

Police said the suspect then shot out at least one window to get out and that at least one of the bullets hit a nearby residence.

The suspect fled on foot but was caught about a block away from the incident.

“We have assembled a search team in the area in efforts to recover the long-barrelled firearm which we believe was discarded in the area of 96 Avenue and 180 Street,” Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem said in a news release on Tuesday. “We are asking residents who live in the La Perle neighborhood to check their properties thoroughly and contact us if they locate the firearm.”

Nobody was injured and police said charges are now pending against the 32-year-old suspect.

Anyone with information about the location of the gun is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.