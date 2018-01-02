Senior falls through ice near Chase, pulls himself to safety

A 71-year-old man fell through the ice on Neskonlith Lake near Chase, B.C. while cross country skiing alone on Dec. 28 at 3:40 p.m.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said the senior managed to pull himself to the ice surface after approximately ten minutes stuck in the frigid water.

READ MORE: Chase man drowns in Neskonlith Lake

Family members and neighbours went to his aid and assisted him back to his residence.

Linklater said the man was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.