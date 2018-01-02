Chase B.C.
January 2, 2018 3:20 pm

Senior falls through ice near Chase, pulls himself to safety

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News
Google Maps
A A

A 71-year-old man fell through the ice on Neskonlith Lake near Chase, B.C. while cross country skiing alone on Dec. 28 at 3:40 p.m.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said the senior managed to pull himself to the ice surface after approximately ten minutes stuck in the frigid water.

READ MORE: Chase man drowns in Neskonlith Lake

Family members and neighbours went to his aid and assisted him back to his residence.

Linklater said the man was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chase
Chase B.C.
Chase RCMP
Neskonlith lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News