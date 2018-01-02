‘Ottawa Express’ 1st ocean-going ship to arrive in Montreal in 2018

The first ocean-going ship of the year has arrived in Montreal.

The container ship flying the flag of Bermuda left Liverpool, England on Dec. 21 and docked in Montreal late Monday afternoon.

The captain of the “Ottawa Express,” Rakesh Kumar, will receive a gold-headed cane in a ceremony on Wednesday to continue a Montreal custom that began around 1840.

The cane is awarded each year to the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without a stopover.