BC Social worker pushes for ‘Alex Alerts’ for at-risk children

A BC social worker, who unsuccessfully tried to prevent an untreated diabetic boy from being returned to his parents’ home, is running into a bureaucratic brick wall in attempting to facilitate changes to the social safety net to protect future at-risk children.

Patricia MacDonald had begged the judge not to return Alex Radita to his family.

Emil and Rodica Radita were found guilty nearly a year ago in Calgary of first-degree murder of the 15-year-old, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died in 2013 and died of complications due to untreated diabetes and starvation.

READ MORE: Rodica Radita appeals murder conviction, sentence in diabetic son’s death

Alex had been the care of BC social services before being returned to his parents who moved to Alberta shortly after.

READ MORE: Radita trial: Parents guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of diabetic son

MacDonald has proposed a system of “Alex Alerts,” which would be similar to Amber Alerts and would alert other provinces when at-risk children vanish.

She says the response from government and other agencies has not been positive.