Canada’s top CEOs will make $50K before noon on Jan. 2: report

If they were to live on the average worker’s pay, Canada’s CEO could stop working at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 and take the rest of the year off. That’s because by 10.57 a.m. on the second day of the year, their earnings will have already hit $49,738, the equivalent of the country’s average wage, according to research by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPPA).

READ MORE: Here are the pay perks you’d enjoy if you were a CEO in Canada

Canada’s CEO pay broke a new record in 2016, with the 100 top-paid chief executives of publicly traded companies netting $10.4 million on average, or 209 times the average income, the CPPA said in its latest annual survey of chief executives’ compensation. In 2015, the average CEO pay was $9.6 million, or 193 times more than the average Canadian made.

READ MORE: Here are the jobs with the highest — and lowest — wage growth in Canada

“Canada’s corporate executives were among the loudest critics of a new $15 minimum wage in provinces like Ontario and Alberta, meanwhile the highest paid among them were raking in record-breaking earnings,” the report’s author, CCPA senior economist David Macdonald, said in a statement.

“CEOs are making 316 times more than someone who makes fifteen dollars an hour. If shareholders can afford this year’s CEO pay hike, they should absolutely be endorsing higher wages at the bottom as well.”

WATCH: Why a CEO took a massive pay cut

On an hourly base, CEO compensation was the equivalent of nearly $2,490 per hour last year, the CCPA calculated. That was up from almost $720 an hour in 2015.

Topping the national ranking of fat paycheques was Joseph Papa, CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, with total compensation worth over $83 million, according to the report. Donald Walker of Magna International, a global automotive supplier, came in second, with $28.6 million. Guy Laurence, former president and CEO of Rogers, was third, with $24.6 million.

Only three women made it in the top 100 ranking, showing that “the glass ceiling still exists in this elite club,” the CCPA said.