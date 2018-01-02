Toronto police offer $50k reward for information in 20-year-old murder case

Toronto police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information in relation to a 20-year-old cold murder case.

Gracelyn Greenridge, 41, was found dead in her apartment at 50 Driftwood Avenue on July 29, 1997 by a co-worker who had become concerned when she did not show up for work at the Christie Street senior’s residence.

She was last seen leaving shift the night before at 11:30 p.m.

Police said Greenridge died from blunt force trauma. Investigators were able to develop a DNA profile from evidence found at the scene, which has been checked against the national DNA database and used to “eliminate men who knew Gracelyn,” according to a release Tuesday.

Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant said the reward is for any information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this murder.”

“Anyone that knew Gracelyn that did not speak to police during the original investigation is asked to contact cold case investigators immediately,” he said. “You may have the key to this case and not even realize it.”

“She led an exemplary life and was respected by all who knew her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).