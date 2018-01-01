Multi-car pileup shuts down southbound Deerfoot Trail

A multi-car pileup put southbound traffic at a standstill on Deerfoot Trail in Calgary on Monday morning.

As many as 15 cars were reported to be involved in the crash which happened just after 9 a.m.

Warming temperatures made for icy roads and fog across Calgary.

EMS said four people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Calgary Transit bus was dispatched to the scene to keep drivers and passengers warm as they waited.

More to come.