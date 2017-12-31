Montreal metro open all night for NYE

For a second consecutive year, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will be offering all-night metro service Dec. 31 to allow revelers ringing in the new year a safe way to return home.

The STM said adapted transport will also be available throughout the night.

Between regular opening and closing times, trains will run every 10 to 22 minutes, depending on the line.

Service will be offered at current fares.

Children between the ages of six and 11 ride for free throughout the holiday period up until Jan. 7.

Children under the age of five ride for free at all times.

For more information on schedules and fares, visit the STM website.