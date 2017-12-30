Burnaby RCMP looking for missing woman

Police officers are asking for your help to find a woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Burnaby RCMP says 63-year-old Elvira Guevara was last seen near Central Park.

She is Filipino woman standing 5’3” with shoulder-length brown hair.

Mounties say she may be carrying a grey and black Shih Tzu.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.