December 30, 2017 4:37 pm
Updated: December 30, 2017 4:43 pm

Burnaby RCMP looking for missing woman

Police are asking for your help to locate Elvira Guevara.

Police officers are asking for your help to find a woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Burnaby RCMP says 63-year-old Elvira Guevara was last seen near Central Park.

She is Filipino woman standing 5’3” with shoulder-length brown hair.

Mounties say she may be carrying a grey and black Shih Tzu.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
