Burnaby RCMP looking for missing woman
Police officers are asking for your help to find a woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Burnaby RCMP says 63-year-old Elvira Guevara was last seen near Central Park.
She is Filipino woman standing 5’3” with shoulder-length brown hair.
Mounties say she may be carrying a grey and black Shih Tzu.
Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
