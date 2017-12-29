A call for blood: Canadian Blood Services needs help this season

Many southern Albertans are enjoying some down time this season, but Canadian Blood Services wants to remind prospective donors that the demand for blood never takes a break.

“I donate for several reasons,” said Joe Michielson, a donor at the Lethbridge blood clinic. “The main reason I guess is because I realized the need when my daughter had cancer and had some need for blood at that time.

“I now have a nephew that’s required blood just in the last few days so it’s very important to me.”

On Dec. 16, 2017 Canadian Blood Services put out a call for more blood donors over the holiday season, saying 35,000 open appointments needed to be filled across Canada before Jan. 6, 2018.

“It’s understandable, everyone’s busy this time of year especially, but we’re also Canadian and we’re always in a giving mood so we’d like people to step forward and book their appointments to donate across the country,” said Belinda Tomiyama, Canadian Blood Services’ Lethbridge territory manager.

After their initial plea for help, there was an increase in donations across the country, but there are still some 18,000 open donor appointments to fill and the Lethbridge clinic still has 159 openings for next week.

“Across this country we have less than two days’ supply right now, where typically we like to have five to eight days,” Tomiyama said.

All blood types can help patients, but Canadian Blood Services says O-negative is in particular demand as the universal blood type is compatible with everyone.

Canadian Blood Services said just four per cent of the Canadian population is supporting the need of patients across the country.