Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area

Environment Canada is warning drivers to use caution while driving in parts of the GTA Friday evening as a slow-moving band of lake-effect snow will mean a messy commute.
“Visibilities as low as 400 metres and snow accumulating at a rate of two to four centimetres per hour are currently associated with this band,” a winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada read.
The advisory was issued for several communities, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham. The advisory for those areas was lifted after 6 p.m. but remained in effect for southern Durham region.
Forecasters said the snow band is expected to move out of the area by the end of the day.
There could be as much as 10 centimetres of snow in total in some localized areas, but more broadly there could be up to five centimetres.
Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport officials encouraged passengers to check the status of incoming or outgoing flights due to potential delays.
Some transit services were also impacted Friday afternoon by weather conditions.
A spokesperson for GO Transit said multiple trains were experiencing minor delays with some doors not closing due to cold temperatures.
—With files from Mike Arsenault
