Winter weather travel advisory issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area

Environment Canada is warning drivers to use caution while driving in parts of the GTA Friday evening as a slow-moving band of lake-effect snow will mean a messy commute.

“Visibilities as low as 400 metres and snow accumulating at a rate of two to four centimetres per hour are currently associated with this band,” a winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada read.

Winter weather advisory continues for #Toronto, Peel, York, Durham. Persistent snow moving through this evening, Environment Canada says 2-4 cm/hr expected. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/WGFFzpplja — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 29, 2017

The advisory was issued for several communities, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham. The advisory for those areas was lifted after 6 p.m. but remained in effect for southern Durham region.

Forecasters said the snow band is expected to move out of the area by the end of the day.

READ MORE: Decades-long temperature records broken across Ontario as frigid temperatures remain

There could be as much as 10 centimetres of snow in total in some localized areas, but more broadly there could be up to five centimetres.

Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport officials encouraged passengers to check the status of incoming or outgoing flights due to potential delays.

Let it snow! Our @BBishopAirport crews are keeping the runways ready to fly into 2018! #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/YWUvmqtl71 — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) December 29, 2017

Some transit services were also impacted Friday afternoon by weather conditions.

A spokesperson for GO Transit said multiple trains were experiencing minor delays with some doors not closing due to cold temperatures.

—With files from Mike Arsenault

Several #GObus routes experiencing delays of 20-45 mins due to inclement weather conditions this afternoon. See here https://t.co/ekLrOXoKWF — GO Transit Bus (@GOtransitBus) December 29, 2017

95E route servicing all stops, and turning back westbound via Leslie, Shiner, Leslie Station, due to icy roadway at York Mills and Yonge. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) December 29, 2017