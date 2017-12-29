London man charged after tip from citizen about alleged drug dealing on downtown streets
A London man, 52, is facing charges of trafficking a Schedule I substance and trafficking a Schedule II substance following a street-level drug seizure.
At roughly 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a citizen approached members of the police’s community foot patrol unit to report that someone was allegedly selling drugs in the area of Dundas and Richmond streets.
Police arrested a man soon after and seized oxycodone tablets worth $1,200 and a small amount of marijuana.
