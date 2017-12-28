5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017
Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
1- Harlem Globetrotters
Dec 30 & 31
Dec 30, 1pm Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver
Dec 30 & 31 Abbotsford Centre
http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets
2 – Family Day at the Contemporary Art Gallery
Sat Dec 30 12-3m
Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver
3 – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
On going until Jan 6
Waterfront Theatre, Granville Island
http://www.carouseltheatre.ca/production/the-lion-the-witch-and-the-wardrobe/
4- Winter Wonderland Skate
Sunday Dec 31, 10am-4pm
Minoru Arenas, Richmond
https://www.richmond.ca/newsevents/richmondcalendar/EventSearch/Event.aspx?EventID=11164
5- Whistler Presents New Year’s Eve
Dec 31st
Whistler Village
https://www.whistler.com/christmas/
