5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

1- Harlem Globetrotters

Dec 30 & 31

Dec 30, 1pm Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

Dec 30 & 31 Abbotsford Centre

http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets

2 – Family Day at the Contemporary Art Gallery

Sat Dec 30 12-3m

Contemporary Art Gallery, Vancouver





3 – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

On going until Jan 6

Waterfront Theatre, Granville Island

http://www.carouseltheatre.ca/production/the-lion-the-witch-and-the-wardrobe/

4- Winter Wonderland Skate

Sunday Dec 31, 10am-4pm

Minoru Arenas, Richmond

https://www.richmond.ca/newsevents/richmondcalendar/EventSearch/Event.aspx?EventID=11164

5- Whistler Presents New Year’s Eve

Dec 31st

Whistler Village

https://www.whistler.com/christmas/