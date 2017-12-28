Crime
December 28, 2017 7:19 pm
Updated: December 28, 2017 8:02 pm

IHIT called to Abbotsford after man killed in ‘targeted incident’

Police confirm a body was found in the area of Harris and Bates Roads.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to Abbotsford for what is being described as a targeted killing.

Abbotsford police say crews were called to reports of a possible shooting in the area near Bates Road and Harris Road just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a single man, already dead, said a police media release.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says it has now handed the case over to homicide investigators.

Homicide investigators say they will provide an update to media at 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

More to come…

Global News