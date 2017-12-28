More people using dating apps over the holidays

With New Year’s Eve around the corner, people are using dating apps more than ever to find that perfect someone.

Sending flowers is no longer enough to win over the love of your life.

READ MORE: Love it or hate it, people will still be using apps

Now, you need to have the perfect digital profile and clever pickup lines packaged in a two-minute chat.

In today’s dating scene, when you’re trying to woo someone, you can’t forget that there will be competition — and that includes between app providers.

READ MORE: 15 opening lines that will get a response on your dating apps

Tinder is one of the biggest in the love game right now — if you both match, you can start chatting, go on a date and let the fun begin.

Bumble is similar, but girls start the conversation first — otherwise, the match expires in 24 hours.

WATCH BELOW: Searching for love online

Coffee Meets Bagel has a special algorithm that tries to understand what you’re looking for in a date before presenting you with candidates.

The team actually turned down a $30 million offer on Shark Tank from billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

Niche dating sites and apps have also formed for different religious communities.

READ MORE: How to find marriage potential in the online dating world

Some say it’s never been easier to find a date on a lonely night or to start your New Year’s right.

With a potential soulmate almost always at your fingertips, the only question is – will you swipe left or right?