One person is dead following another fatal crash near Revelstoke.

The most recent deadly crash happened late Wednesday morning, about 40 kilometres west of Revelstoke where three vehicles collided on the Trans Canada near Summit Lake.

RCMP said initial reports suggest that a vehicle, with Manitoba plates, crossed the centre line and struck an eastbound vehicle with Alberta plates.

“This contact caused the westbound vehicle to rotate further into the eastbound lane, where it was struck on the passenger side by a second eastbound vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle from Manitoba died at the scene while the driver and three other passengers were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed the highway for four hours.

No names have been released.

It’s the second fatal accident near Revelstoke in a week.

Last Thursday, one person was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in the same area as Wednesday’s fatal crash.