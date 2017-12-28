Drone allegedly used to deliver illegal drugs in California suburb

A California couple was arrested Dec. 21 after applying the future promise of drone deliveries to illegal drug trafficking.

Police raided the home of Benjamin Baldassarre, 39, and Ashley Carroll, 31, in Riverside, Calif., after receiving several tips of bizarre activity in the neighbourhood.

“It was constant, I’m talking 50 cars a day,” neighbour Cassandra McDowell told CBS News. “It was huge, I don’t know what’s going on, but I can’t stand it.”

The couple would allegedly fly a drone from their home to a nearby church’s parking lot where customers were waiting.

After receiving the drop, customers would then drive by the couple’s home and toss their payments onto the lawn.

Police say that they found illegal narcotics during their raid, including meth, LSD-laced candles and Fentanyl.

Police also found Baldassarre’s 9-year-old daughter living in the drug den.

The girl was given to Child Protective Services and both Baldassarre and Carroll have been charged child endangerment.

She has since been reunited with her mother, Baldassarre’s ex-wife, Jaclyn Baldassarre.