Fatal house fire in RM of Roblin on Boxing Day deemed ‘accidental’

Roblin RCMP have determined a fatal house fire that happened Dec. 26 in the Parkland community was accidental.

Police said an 85-year-old man was in the residence at the time first responders arrived to fight the blaze. Fire crews were able to locate the man, who was unresponsive, and get him out of the building. Attempts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only other occupant, a 58-year-old woman who was also in the house at the time, made it out without injury.

Names have not been released.

Roblin is about 400 km northwest of Winnipeg, just east of the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.