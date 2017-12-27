Edmonton teen collects hundreds of dollars to help turtles in Mexico

For the last five years, an Edmonton-area teen has been collecting recyclables to help a turtle sanctuary in Mexico.

Max Blakely, 14, collects bottles from gas stations, schools, parks and other places to raise money for AMA Mexico (the Association for Environmental Unity in Mexico).

“[The money] is donated to the sanctuary for ATVs, gas for the ATVs, and the biggest expense is replacing the sand every six months,” he said on Wednesday.

Max, who admits his favourite animal previously was a monkey, said his love affair with turtles started when he and his family were on vacation in Mexico and he and his brother stumbled upon some turtles hatching on the beach.

“[A woman] singled me out to help move the sand away so she could make the hole bigger so they will come out faster,” he said.

“It was really fun. I thought that, if I did that, I was going to help them get to the water. But I found out we had to put them in a bucket and take them down to the sanctuary to release them later at night so they have a better survival rate.”

Ever since that first experience five years ago, Max has been fascinated with turtles – he has a collection of turtle-related figurines in his room.

“I was coming up with ways to donate some money and since I was only 10, the only way I could find a way is to collect bottles and donate all the money to the sanctuary,” he said.

Max now collects roughly $500 every year from bringing bottles to the recycling depot – money he donates to the turtle sanctuary during the family’s annual vacation to Mexico

“I feel good about it. I feel like I help them and helping the sanctuary makes me feel good because I’m helping the turtles,” he said.

The 14-year-old was recently awarded a certificate of appreciation from AMA Mexico for his work at the sanctuary. The teen said a typical day working with the sanctuary involves helping give educational talks about turtles to the public and helping release the turtles back into the water at night.

“I just feel like I’m giving back to the world and I just like being around them. If I do that small thing for them, it’s going to help them,” he said.

“If we just let them hatch naturally, there’s predators – the biggest predator is humans because they like the eggs and they like the turtles. They have a better survival rate if we release them at night because the fish can’t see them in the dark water.”

Max’s father, Shane Blakeley, who works with the Global News helicopter, said he initially thought his son’s interest in turtles was a passing phase.

“He wanted to keep going back day after day to see what’s happening down there and find out what he can do to get involved with it,” Shane said.

“It almost became an obsession.”

Shane, who admits to being surprised at Max’s sustained interest in turtles, said his son’s passion makes him proud.

“To see what little difference he can do to make a big difference in the world,” he said.

As for Max, the turtles may be an interest right now, but he hopes to make it more of his future when he grows up.

“I want to be a marine biologist when I’m older because I want to help with the turtles and see all the cool experiences with the turtles.”