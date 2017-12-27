Police seize 10 litres of suspected liquid cocaine at Ottawa airport, 2 arrested

Authorities have seized 10 litres of suspected liquid cocaine after two Ottawa residents allegedly attempted to smuggle the drug in rum bottles from the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers made the seizure at Macdonald-Cartier International Airport in Ottawa after the two travellers returned from the Dominican on Dec. 7.

According to the RCMP, the pair were the subject of a secondary inspection of their belongings where 10 one-litre bottles of rum were found. A test of the liquid determined the bottles contained suspected liquid cocaine. A detector dog was also used to give a positive indication of the suspected drug.

According to the RCMP, the seized liquid was equal to 18 kilograms in powder form.

Certain solvents can be used to dissolve cocaine powder into liquid form and converted back.

Mercedez Greig, 22, and Gersi Mulollari, 23, were arrested for allegedly importing cocaine and for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused are scheduled to appear in an Ottawa courtroom on Jan. 2, 2018.