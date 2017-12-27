Another round of snow to come to B.C.’s South Coast

As a cold snap continues in various parts of the province, snow will be falling this Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the City of Vancouver, which includes Burnaby and New Westminster, as well as the North Shore — including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Depending on elevation, snowfall with total amounts of anywhere between two and 15 centimetres is expected.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says these conditions will persist over the next two days.

“One term that could summarize this for the next 36 to 48 hours is ‘messy’ for the South Coast as we’ll get two to four centimeters of fairly light snow for the day today, but still up to four centimeters. [And that] will cause a few issues. Tonight, a stronger part of the system moves in with anywhere from two centimeters of snow down low to up 10 centimetres over higher levels of Metro Vancouver, certainly in the Fraser Valley. It will be a mix of rain and snow tomorrow as milder air moves in; even some freezing rain overnight and tomorrow.”

For its part, B.C.’s Transportation Ministry says it’s standing by with the current forecasted conditions of snowy and cold weather.

On the Port Mann Bridge, lane closures have been in effect as rope technicians reload snow collars to each of the bridge’s 288 cables.

Crews have also been applying de-icer to the crossbeams on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

It’s also reminding people to use extra caution on the roads by driving based on the current conditions and also paying attention to lane closures and traffic control while crews work to keep the roads clear.