Car accident in North Vancouver leaves hundreds in the dark on Boxing Day

At its peak, 1300 customers in North Vancouver were in the dark after a car accident on Boxing Day night.

BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott says the accident happened around 7 PM on Capilano Road near West 21st.

“It did cause extensive damage so our crews are having to replace the power pole as well as do some repairs on the lines.”

Scott says crews from Vancouver and North Vancouver are working on repairs and had most of the power back on by 5 AM Wednesday.