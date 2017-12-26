Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings for parts of Manitoba

Manitobans woke up to a chilly Boxing Day this year with extreme cold warnings across the province.

In parts of the province, including southern Manitoba and Winnipeg, temperatures dipped into the -20s but when you add the wind chill its near -40, according to Environment Canada.

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning look to be even colder with wind chills of -45 or colder.

The chill is caused from a frigid Arctic air mass over the province giving us unseasonable cold temperatures. Environment Canada says there will also likely be periods of extreme wind chills the rest of the week.

These extreme cold warnings are issued when the cold or wind chill creates a higher risk of frost bite and hypothermia.