Vancouver Police investigating downtown stabbing
One man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Vancouver Sunday afternoon.
It happened near Homer St. and Robson St. shortly before 3:30 p.m., and is believed to have been targeted.
Vancouver Police say officers responded to a call for a fight between multiple people, and when they arrived the suspects were already gone.
They add the 36-year-old victim is not co-operating with police.
Police don’t think there’s any risk to the public, and are asking any witnesses to come forward.
