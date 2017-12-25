Vancouver Police investigating downtown stabbing

One man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

It happened near Homer St. and Robson St. shortly before 3:30 p.m., and is believed to have been targeted.

Vancouver Police say officers responded to a call for a fight between multiple people, and when they arrived the suspects were already gone.

READ MORE: One man arrested after triple stabbing in Vancouver

They add the 36-year-old victim is not co-operating with police.

Police don’t think there’s any risk to the public, and are asking any witnesses to come forward.