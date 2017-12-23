Southern Ontario expected to receive 5 to 10 cm of snow by Christmas morning

Residents in most of southern Ontario will see a white Christmas as a low-pressure system is expected to bring five to 10 centimetres of snow by Monday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special statement Saturday afternoon, saying the snow will come from a system south of the Great Lakes.

A rough estimate on how much snow could fall between now and Christmas morning. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/BTiuPRNIao — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 23, 2017

“Snow will begin late Sunday afternoon with the bulk of the snow falling Sunday night. General snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are expected by the time the snow ends early Monday morning,” the statement said, adding some areas could see 15 centimetres due to easterly winds off of Lake Ontario.

“While the winter wonderland will be lovely to see come Christmas Day, it could contribute to challenging travelling conditions for those visiting family and friends over the holidays.”

I can’t find another time where there was 5 straight days of measurable snow leading up to and including Christmas Day. Enjoy it kids!!! pic.twitter.com/MoqasZJujP Story continues below — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 23, 2017

It’s recommended those flying out of Toronto check the status of flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

