Penticton pedestrian seriously injured in crash

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured on Tuesday morning when he was hit by an SUV.

Police said it was snowing heavily at the time and the man was walking on the “curb side” of Channel Parkway in Penticton when he was hit.

“The driver of the SUV remained at the scene,” said S/Sgt. Annie Linteau in a statement.

RCMP are hoping to speak to any witnesses as they continue to investigate the case.

“Police are also interested to speak to anyone who may have observed the pedestrian walking prior to the collision,” said Linteau.

RCMP said they believe the man walked west on Duncan Ave. W and then turned left on to the Channel Parkway before the collision.