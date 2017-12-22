Canada
December 22, 2017 2:39 pm
Updated: December 22, 2017 5:44 pm

North Saskatchewan River declared buffer area for whirling disease

By Staff The Canadian Press

North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Global News
A A

A permit will be required to move fish and other materials such as sediment from the North Saskatchewan River to other watersheds in northern Alberta.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the goal is to create a buffer zone to protect the waterways from whirling disease.

Story continues below

The first case of a fish infected with the disease in Canada was confirmed last July at Johnson Lake in Banff National Park.

READ MORE: Infectious ‘whirling disease’ found in fish at Banff’s Johnson Lake

Whirling disease has since been found in watersheds across southern Alberta.

The name comes from the circular swimming patterns of infected fish.

READ MORE: Alberta opens first whirling disease laboratory

It affects cold-water species such as trout and whitefish.

The Alberta government is encouraging fishers and anglers to clean, drain and dry their gear to help prevent the spread of the parasite that causes whirling disease.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta fish
Alberta whirling disease
Edmonton fish
Edmonton river
Fish
Fish disease
North Saskatchewan River
Whirling disease
Whirling disease north saskatchewan river

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News