Missing Powerview man may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Powerview RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Daniel John Bunn, a 43-year-old resident of Powerview, a community 132 km northeast of Winnipeg, last spoke with his family Nov. 26.

A missing-persons report was filed Dec. 5 at 10 p.m.

Bunn is described as 5’8” tall, 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, brown glasses and brown winter boots.

Police said Bunn may be in Winnipeg or Pine Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powerview RCMP directly at 204-367-8728.