Bowmanville school mourns death of teacher in Cobourg crash

A teacher at a Bowmanville public school has been identified as the victim in a head-on collision in the east end Cobourg on Tuesday.

The collision involved a car and pickup truck along Danforth Road East near Greer Road. One person was killed and two others were taken to hospital. Witnesses say the road was slippery at the time. The crash scene was littered with children’s books and drawings.

READ MORE: Police investigating fatal head-on collision in Cobourg

Cobourg police have not provided any details on the crash. But staff at Dr. Ross Tilley Public School in Bowmanville say they are mourning the loss of kindergarten teacher Joyce Snoek-Hoekstra.

In a letter issued to parents, school principal Setina MacLean says staff are deeply saddened by the loss.

“Joyce was a very caring, dedicated teacher, and she will be missed deeply by both students and staff here at Dr. Ross Tilley,” said MacLean.

She said staff worked with Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board counsellors to inform students about Snoek-Hoekstra’s death in “an age-appropriate manner.”

The school also reached out to her family and staff called the families of the children in her class. A flag outside the school was also lowered to half-staff.

“We have reached out to the family to express our condolences and our willingness to support them as a school,” said MacLean.