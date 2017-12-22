UPDATE: 92-year-old Victoria Dambroise found by Good Samaritan

It had all the makings of a Christmas tragedy, but this one in Burnaby has a happy ending.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Ken Moe says it all began late Thursday afternoon.

“Thursday December 21, at about 5:15 p.m. we received a call that a 92-year-old female, Victoria Dambroise, went missing from Brentwood Mall in Burnaby.”

He says elderly woman suffers from dementia, so they immediately began a ground and air search near the mall, but had no luck in finding her.

With the temperature dipping below freezing, they alerted neighbouring police agencies, and then came the good news.

“I guess it was about 2 a.m. this morning, a citizen came across Victoria downtown at Main and Hastings, and flagged down a passing ambulance crew who were aware that she had been reported missing. The ambulance crew took her to St. Paul’s Hospital where she was reunited with her son.”

And he says she appeared to be fine.

