70-year-old man with dementia missing in Vancouver

A 70-year-old man with dementia is missing in Vancouver this morning and police are hoping the public can help find him.

Henry Holst was last seen Sunday just before 6 p.m. in the area of Main Street and East Hastings Street.

Holst is 5’5″ tall, 130 lbs, with grey balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white and blue striped polo shirt, and black pants.

Police say he may appear confused or disoriented. If you see him, please call 911 and stay with him until help arrives.