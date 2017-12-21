Snow likely to fall on parts of B.C. South Coast Christmas Day

While a White Christmas is not that common for the B.C. South Coast, it appears snow will fall in some areas this Christmas Day.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says with cold conditions this Friday and Saturday, there is a high chance that snow on the ground in most of the Lower Mainland will hold for at least Christmas Eve.

Then the evening of the 24 and into Christmas morning, there is a high chance of snow falling on the South Coast, although likely at high elevations. Rain could fall close to sea level.

In the past, there has only been a 10 per cent chance of a White Christmas in Vancouver from 1955 to 2015. That means two centimetres or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning at 4 a.m. PST, as defined by Environment Canada.

From 1955 to 2007 there was only four Christmas days in Vancouver where there were two centimetres or more of snow on the ground and more snow falling on Christmas day.