Bob Layton Editorial: Pulling an argument out of a hat

As we head into the New Year, one of the court cases I’ll be watching for a decision in is from Hamilton, Ont.

Foster parents Derek and Frances Baars allege the Children’s Aid Society violated their charter rights, by closing down their foster home, because they refused to tell children that Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny were real.

They say they told the case worker they would be hiding Easter eggs for two little girls in their care to find, but they say the case worker wanted them to “pro-actively” tell the children the Easter Bunny was real, saying it was part of Canadian culture.

The foster parents say they refused to outright lie to the children and their foster home was shut down.

The case has now been heard in Ontario Superior Court.

The Children’s Aid Society side is, in effect, that the children have the right to believe in a magical creature.

The Easter Bunny was not called to testify.

So, whose rights were violated here, the children’s or the foster parents?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.